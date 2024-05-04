Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 33,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 995,293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.