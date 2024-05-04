Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $732,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 211.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,786.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 475,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after buying an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after buying an additional 352,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $108.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

