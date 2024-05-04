Maxim Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $238.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $318.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

