Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of MFIN opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.49.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
