Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 1.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 123,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,890,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,392,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,163,000.

BATS XSHQ opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

