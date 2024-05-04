New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.61 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,703 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

