Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4,539.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,437,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

