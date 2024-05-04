Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

