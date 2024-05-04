Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after acquiring an additional 360,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.47. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $90.76 and a 52 week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.