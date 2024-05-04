2,561 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.