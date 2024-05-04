Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,204,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $535.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

