Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

