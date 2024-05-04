New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

