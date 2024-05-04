New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,633 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of KBR worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,313.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 430,318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in KBR by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in KBR by 29.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,009 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 34.0% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 708,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 277.0% in the third quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. KBR’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.