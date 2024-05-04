New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 85,224 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,224 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of YETI worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in YETI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

YETI opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

