NewtekOne (NEWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect NewtekOne to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. NewtekOne has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect NewtekOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

