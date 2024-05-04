North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.57.

TSE:NOA opened at C$28.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.68. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$24.18 and a one year high of C$34.87. The firm has a market cap of C$750.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

