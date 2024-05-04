Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.46.

Stantec Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$114.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$77.00 and a 52-week high of C$118.39. The stock has a market cap of C$13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.2454998 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

