Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$84.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 5.8 %

TD opened at C$74.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$74.03 and a 12-month high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8683417 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

