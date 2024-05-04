Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$132.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$132.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIH. TD Securities decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$122.28 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$100.81 and a one year high of C$135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.10, for a total transaction of C$600,480.00. Insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

