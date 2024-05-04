Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$28.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$608.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.87. Wajax has a one year low of C$21.63 and a one year high of C$34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$542.60 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 3.9178404 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

