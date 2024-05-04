Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 925 Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $297,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

