Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$132.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.46.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$114.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$77.00 and a 12-month high of C$118.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2454998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.