Piper Sandler Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

