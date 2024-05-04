KeyCorp Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $85.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

