Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 4,750 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $439,284.14.

Plexus Stock Up 0.7 %

Plexus stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

