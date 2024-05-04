PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $538.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.75. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,778,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 549,495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.