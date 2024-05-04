Propel Media, Inc. (PROM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Propel Media Price Performance

Propel Media stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Propel Media has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Propel Media Company Profile

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

