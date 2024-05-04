Propel Media, Inc. (PROM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Propel Media Price Performance
Propel Media stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Propel Media has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
Propel Media Company Profile
