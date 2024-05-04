Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $480.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $10,092,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.