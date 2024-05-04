Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Boosted by Analyst

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanmina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Sanmina’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sanmina’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.