Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Qiagen Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

