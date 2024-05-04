Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.00.

NYSE RSG opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Republic Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

