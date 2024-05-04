Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 114,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 663,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Agape ATP Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a market cap of $21.11 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 147.31% and a negative return on equity of 125.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.