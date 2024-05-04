MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 10.2%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 8,906,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,952,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 10.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

