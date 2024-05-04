Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 50,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 19,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

