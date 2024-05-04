Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Anders also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 18th, Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $40.20 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $10,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $7,973,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

