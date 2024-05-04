Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jack Anders also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ RVMD opened at $40.20 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.
Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $10,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $7,973,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
