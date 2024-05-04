Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $199.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.