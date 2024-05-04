Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,615 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DD opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

