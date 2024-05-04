Savant Capital LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,719,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

