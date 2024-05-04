Savant Capital LLC Has $839,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 15,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE IRM opened at $75.34 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.15, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,563,361. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

