Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CNI opened at $123.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

