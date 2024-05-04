The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Wendy's last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy's had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendy's will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

