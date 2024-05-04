The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Wendy’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Wendy’s Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90.
Insider Activity at Wendy’s
In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Get Our Latest Report on Wendy’s
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.