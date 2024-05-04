Signaturefd LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 213.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Herc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Herc by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Herc by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Herc by 17.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $146.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

