Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $8,093,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $6,515,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $6,624,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 35.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $119.11 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.88 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

