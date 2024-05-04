StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 126.05% and a negative net margin of 4,077.47%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

