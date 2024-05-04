Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $81.84 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $81,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 507.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,224 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3,481.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,997 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.