Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.04 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 307,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $78,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 456,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,309 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

