PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $200.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC has a 1-year low of $124.42 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

