The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $168.18 on Friday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

