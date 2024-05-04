Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,855,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TM opened at $232.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $134.88 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.